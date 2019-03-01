Ryan Adams' UK and Ireland tour has been cancelled, according to a number of venues.

All of his shows on See Tickets have been cancelled, including dates at Sheffield O2 Academy, London's Royal Albert Hall, the O2 Apollo Manchester and the O2 Academy Newcastle.

Ryan Adams (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Universal Music)

A post from the Royal Albert Hall's official Twitter page said: "The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

"Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

"Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account."

The US musician was due to perform in Sheffield in April but faced calls to cancel the tour after a number of allegations were made against him.

O2 Academy Sheffield has not yet issued any information aout the cancellation but it has been confirmed by a numbe of venues.

Many fans in Sheffield took to Twitter to demans refunds for the gig after promoters insisted the tour would do ahead despite the accusations made in the New York Times last month.

Adams has been accused of sexual misconduct, psychologcval abuse and engaging in sexually explicit communications with an underage girl.

He denies the allegations but his forthcoming album has now been put on hold.

Adams released a statement on Twitter apologising to ‘anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally’.

He added: "The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."