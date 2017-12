Have your say

Rush hour traffic queues are causing long delays of up to an hour for motorists and bus passengers in Sheffield.

Bus operator First South Yorkshire has reported 'severe delays' of up to 56 minutes on services 75, 76, 97 and 98, because of congestion on Abbeydale Road and at Woodseats.

Meanwhile First's number 24 service is being delayed by up to 35 minutes because of tailbacks at Heeley and Woodseats.

The firm provided the updates on Twitter.