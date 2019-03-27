Runaway Idol fundraising fashion show for 2019 at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield

A young entrepreneur from Sheffield is gearing up for another of his fundraising fashion shows to raise vital funds for another good cause.

James Clarke, 24 years-old, is the organiser of Runway Idol – a charity fashion show at Hillsborough Stadium, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell solicitors, of Sheffield, returning for a second year on Friday July 5.

The event has just been launched by James, with tickets now on sale for the summer fashion extravaganza.

Last year’s show sold out and raised a fantastic £3,500 for Cancer Research UK.

James said: “This year’s show is in aid of Dementia UK and Imogen’s Dream – set up in memory of a local 17 year-old Sheffield girl who died from a rare cancer.

“Celebrities including Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh are attending and clothes have been donated from big brands including In The Style.

“In addition, there is one more audition session on April 14 and if you need tickets call me on 07590264008.”

He said 2018 saw him launch the first ever Runway Idol event and said he had wanted to do a modelling competition for some time, so when he came up with the Runaway Idol idea he felt he had to book an amazing venue and not some random village hall.

His blog tells the story: “Hillsborough Stadium was booked and auditions began. I was reunited with Katie Daley and Sam Reece again for the auditions and after months of rehearsals, the big day arrived on August 3, 2018.

“The evening was a hit with our audience and we raised £3,500 for Cancer Research UK. It was my hardest event yet, because there’s so much to think about logistically (timings, clothing, ironing and so much more), but now we’ve done it once I’m ready to do it again.

“My highlight was the tribute we did to the victims and survivors of the Manchester terrorist attack.”