Run down Sheffield park to get ‘much needed spruce-up’

The community in a run down part of Sheffield are working together with South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council to reduce crime and give it a ‘much needed spruce-up’.

A piece of land close to Broomhall Street, which is home to a children’s playground, is set to get a make-over this week to encourage more use of the site and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Kaltum Rivers at the park

Officers have been working hard to reduce crime in the area and now the community are preparing to give it a face lift.

The work will include thinning shrubbery, restoring damaged hedges and fence and planting wildflowers with the aim of encouraging residents to make more use of the area and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Kaltum Rivers, representative for Broomhall and Sharrow Vale ward, said: “Over the years, this playground and the adjacent area has been used by drug users and drug dealers, who leave discarded needles and other paraphernalia scattered around an area wholly accessible to the public and - most concerningly - to children.

“This illicit activity has resulted in a reduction in use of the park by local families and residents. So that they could start to use it again, I was keen for the council and Amey to open up and clean the space and to repair damaged fencing.

“I am very pleased to see the cleaning up of the overgrown area near Hanover Playground, to root out drug users who spoil the area, after a long period of working with the community.”

Police constable Jennifer McCabe said the force had been working hard over the past 12 months to increase patrols and enforcement activity, part of which included creating a more attractive environment.

She said: “The Broomhall Neighbourhood team has been working hard over the last 12 months to make improvements to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Residents here had previously raised concerns with us that this particular area, which includes a children’s play area, provided a concealed location where drug activity was taking place.

“Another great addition is a newly formed community group, who are doing a voluntary litter pick once a month to keep the area clean, tidy and ultimately more inviting. The team continue their dedicated work in this area, and hope that this will make it a nice place to live, visit and work.”

Darren Butt, account director at Amey Streets Ahead, said: “We manage all of the city’s grass verges, cutting over 74 million square metres since the contract began in 2012. It was great to be involved in this project to make this play area safer and more attractive for those who live close-by.”