RSPCA Sheffield: Home needed for ‘handsome’ cat

This ‘sweetie’ is Power, a three-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home after having no-one to care for him.

He has been looked after by staff at RSPCA Sheffield since he was found wandering stray in August.

Adam Spencer of RSPCA Sheffield said: “Goodness knows what he has been through, he was so scared when he first came to us that he would hide underneath his blankets and press his head to the floor so you couldn’t see his face.”

When Power first came in to the centre, he would curl up in a ball like a hedgehog to avoid human contact.

Over the next few months, the cattery staff spent time with him daily to build up his confidence around people.

At first, they would just pop into Power’s pen numerous times per day just to leave him a little something delicious to show him that humans are not all bad.

Over time they spent more time with him; chatting to him and gently stroking him until he was happy and instigated contact.

Adam added: “Power is really a total sweetie, he so wants to explore and interact with you and he does love spending time with his favourite people but always at his safe distance and in a way where he feels comfortable.

“He may never be a confident lap cat but we owe it to him to try and find him a home where he can relax, be happy and enjoy his life - loved and cared for.”

Handsome Power has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus , (FIV), a condition which affects the immune system of a cat like HIV in humans. For this reason, he is looking to live an indoor only lifestyle, where he can be the only cat in the household.

If you can offer Power what he needs, call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.