The RSPCA's Sheffield branch has appealed for volunteers to help support the animals in its care by filling those and other positions, including crafters, charity shop workers, cleaners, drivers and customer service assistants.

The RSPCA in Sheffield is seeking to recruit a number of volunteers, including cat cuddlers and dog petters

The RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, on Attercliffe Way, helps rehabilitate and rehome animals in need, with charity shops there and in Chapeltown, Woodseats and Broomhill provided crucial income.

Dianna Radford, manager at the centre, said: "We rely on volunteers to help with the smooth running of our animal centre and also our charity shops. Cash raised from these shops are key sources of finance for us.

"All the money raised helps us care for all the animals at our centre - some of whom have endured horrendous suffering and neglect - until we are able to find them their purrfect forever homes."

How many dogs and cats does the RSPCA care for in Sheffield, and how can you help?

The Sheffield animal centre, which has 80 kennels and 69 cat centres, has been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, with more neglected or abandoned pets needing its help while it struggles to cope with rising bills and a fall in donations. That's why it needs volunteers to help more than ever.

Lisa Dobbs, manager of the Chapeltown shop, said: "We have a fantastic set of volunteers at our shop who help with all the retail work - we are like a family. I know the shop couldn’t operate without these people giving up some of their own time and we are lucky enough to have all our roles filled but know other shops in Sheffield would welcome more help.

"We also have some fantastic drivers who are happy to collect bric-a-brac to sell in our shop which has been kindly donated by members of the public and all the money we make goes back into helping animals in need."

Below are some of the volunteering opportunities in Sheffield.

Knitters and makers

Creative types who can knit or crochet blankets to keep animals at the centre warm are needed. The blankets need to be approximately 50cms square or larger and can be of any colour or design. Wool can sometimes be provided when it is in stock, which can be collected from the shelter. The blankets will be used to help keep furry friends in the branch warm all year round.

Those with a passion for making things are also sought to help create items which can be used in the centre or within charity shops. One volunteer crochets purple poppies to sell as part of Remembrance Day while others knit toys to sell in the shops. But anyone who can make items such as rabbit hutches and chicken coops to house some of the animals at the centre would also be welcome.

Cat socialisers

The cattery environment is very scary and stressful for some cats who come into the care of the RSPCA. When a cat is scared they will hide away in one of the ‘hiding boxes’ that are placed in their units for them and sadly some cats are so scared that they will permanently stay in their box and only eat overnight when it is quiet.

But through regular socialising, spending a minimum of 20 minutes with each cat, they can be encouraged to come out of their hiding places and become more confident, sociable which will help them to be rehomed. Lots of the more confident cats enjoy jumping out of the unit and having a good stretch of their legs and some affection.

Anyone interested would have to complete some hands-on training sessions with staff and experienced cat socialisers.

Charity shop roles

The local charity shops play an important part in providing financial income for the Sheffield Animal Shelter to assist with the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals within the branch area.

There are many roles to suit a variety of skills and abilities including merchandising, customer service to name but a few - and there are shops at the Attercliffe centre and also in Chapeltown, Woodseats and Broomhill. All three shops would also welcome donations of goods which they can sell.

Lesley White, a retired NHS manager, volunteers at the Chapeltown shop and as well as helping out with the retail side she also put her creative skills from her art degree to good use.

Lesley said: "I like crafts and so when a RSPCA dog donation box looked in poor repair I decided to paint it and return it to its former glory and it looks great in the shop. I also do the window dressing and already have plans for a spooky Halloween theme in the next couple of weeks."

Drivers

Volunteer drivers are required to transport all manner of donations to and from shops and sometimes even animals to the centre.

A branch vehicle is provided and anyone interested should be aged 25 or over for insurance reasons and have a full clean driving license.

Customer service support

Volunteers are required to answer the phone and help with basic admin work at the Attercliffe-based animal centre. Training will be given.

Cleaners

Volunteers are needed to help with general cleaning duties at the busy Sheffield branch and full training will be given to anyone who can spare a few hours to help out a week.