RS Wheel Refurbishment choose St Luke’s as charity partner of the year

Sheffield company RS Wheel Refurbishment has selected St Luke’s Hospice as its charity partner for the year in a special tribute to a much-loved family member.

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan (right) with RS Wheel Refurbishment directors Russell and Sonny Leigh

The Hillsborough-based alloy wheel refurbishment and diamond cutting specialist launched their programme of support by offering customers the opportunity to add a fundraising pound to their bill.

“We are delighted to choose St Luke’s charity as our chosen charity of the year,” said director Russell Leigh.

“We chose this charity in particular because as a family run business, we know family are everything!

“Our mum and nan passed away in April 2022 and unfortunately she didn’t make it to St Luke’s but if she had, we know she would have had the best care possible.

“We understand what St Luke’s does and how they support so many families, in so many different ways but they cannot do that without donations.

“We all know that if she were here today she’d also be wanting to do her bit because she always tried to help others and charities where she could.

“Here at RS Wheels, we will be shouting about ways in which we will be supporting and starting off by giving those who have their wheels done by us a chance to add £1 to the bill.