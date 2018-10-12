Royal wedding: Pop star Ellie Goulding attends pal Princess Eugenie’s wedding without Doncaster aristocrat fiance

Pop star Ellie Goulding is among the guests at Princess Eugenie’s wedding this morning – but she has attended the big day at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel without her fiance from an aristocratic family with Doncaster connections.

The Burn singer, a close friend of Princess Eugenie, was among more than 850 guests arriving for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Royals and celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Stephen Fry, James Blunt and Demi Moore are among those attending the ceremony along with The Queen and Prince Philip.

READ MORE: Pop star Ellie Goulding to marry into Doncaster aristocratic family

However Ellie’s fiance Caspar Jopling, whose family own Frickley Hall near Hooton Pagnell, was absent.

Another 1,200 members of the public are listening to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, and thousands are watching outside in extremely windy conditions.

The pop star and her boyfriend Caspar are close friends with the couple and other members of the Royal family.

Earlier this year, the chart star announced her engagement to Mr Jopling after dating the art dealer for 18 months.

READ MORE: Inside the aristocratic Doncaster family Ellie Goulding is marrying into

He is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall.

She has two children with the Hon. Nicholas Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar,, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997 and the couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.

The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials and the landowning family are part of the UK peerage with several Royal connections.

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding to marry son of Yorkshire landowner

Caspar's uncle Jay was a big investor in online auction platform Paddle8 where Princess Eugenie used to work.

Caspar and the Princess became friends in 2016 - the same year that Ellie was reportedly dating Prince Harry.

The equestrian eventing courses at Frickley Hall were designed by Captain Mark Phillips, the first husband of Princess Anne.