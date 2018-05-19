ROYAL WEDDING: Dronfield girl caught up in Manchester Arena bomb horror gets picture with David Beckham

A young girl caught up in the horrors of the Manchester Arena bomb has had a picture taken with David Beckham as they arrived for the Royal Wedding.

Amelia Thompson was seen on television having her picture taken with him outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

David Beckham arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Tweeting before the ceremony, the 12-year-old said it was 'amazing here.'

Amelia said she was "speechless" when she saw the message saying she was going to the wedding.

The 12-year-old from Dronfield Woodhouse has spent a year recovering from the trauma she suffered after she witnessed the aftermath of the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert last May which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Kensington Palace announced in March that 1,200 members of the public would be among the crowds allowed into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share in the atmosphere of the May 19 wedding at St George's Chapel.

Amelia Thompsonwith David Beckham. Picture: @ITV

The lucky group were nominated by the nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices after Harry and Meghan asked for those picked to come from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

