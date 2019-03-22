Royal visit for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park 

Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester met with dignitaries and representatives at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park this week.

His Royal Highness was welcomed to the site in Attercliffe and shown the project which aims to revive one of the most deprived areas in the UK.

Richard Caborn shows The Duke plans of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

Richard Caborn, former minister for sport and project lead for the park, said it was an ‘honour’ to welcome the Duke.

He added there were four key themes in delivering the project which are: improving infrastructure, providing opportunities for education, skills and training, enhancing green space and promoting sustainable travel and creating jobs and employment opportunities.

He said: “This is all happening in a single location at the heart of a successful Innovation District, and we’re extremely proud of it.”

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is being delivered by Legacy Park Ltd, a joint venture between Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield City Council.

The Duke meets Nick Beecroft from HLM Architects at the AWRC

His Royal Highness met Dr Sarah Clark, principal of UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, who said: “The Duke was interested to hear about the kinds of careers that our students are progressing onto as a result of studying at the UTC and how support from employers on Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is providing them with exciting opportunities to gain real life experience of work related projects.”

The UTC opened three years ago and its three technical specialisms complement the health, wellbeing and tech focus of employers based at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The Duke was also given a tour of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre. Dr Chris Low, head of partnerships in the Health and Wellbeing faculty at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "This is a really exciting time for the University and for Sheffield as we push forward with our plans to revolutionise healthcare on a regional, national and international scale. The AWRC is in prime position to shape research, innovation and practice so that future generations are sufficiently active to benefit their health, wellbeing and economic outcomes."

Councillor Olivia Blake, deputy leader at Sheffield City Council, said: "We’re very proud to demonstrate the excellence here at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park to a royal audience and welcome The Duke of Gloucester to Sheffield. With partners across the city, we have created a truly innovative home for sport, education and research and it’s wonderful that this is being recognised.

"The park is certainly living up to its name in terms of the legacy created since the 2012 Games, providing education and training, plus some of the best opportunities for sports participation, to thousands of people. We are now starting to appreciate the huge benefits this development brings to the city and we are eager to see how much more can be achieved as the journey continues."