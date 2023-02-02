Roxy revellers do their bit for charity by raising bumper total at reunion

It promised to be Sheffield’s biggest Christmas party and it definitely didn’t disappoint – especially for scores of the region’s most needy kids.

Roxy reunion co-organiser Neil Anderson (right) hands cheque to Lee Fletcher of Cash For Kids

The Roxy reunion raised £743 for Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids charity.

The event, which took place at Arundel Gate’s 02 Academy, attracted hundreds in December and is set to return later this year.

Dirty Stop Outs’ Neil Anderson was part of the team promoting the event.

He said: “The Roxy’s success was the culmination of over three years’ hard work.

"We have to thank every single person that came along to the event.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to build the Roxy event into Sheffield’s biggest retro Christmas party and it’s wonderful it raised so much for Cash For Kids.

"We can’t wait to do our now annual Roxy Christmas party same later this year.”