Row over emissions from Sheffield’s Christmas market

A debate over the amount of harmful emissions emanating from Sheffield’s Christmas market has set tongues wagging among Star readers.

The festive market is in full flow and the giant Ferris wheel is turning in the city centre – but behind the bright lights generators are pumping out diesel fumes.

Sheffield Christmas Market

A fairground expert has called for Sheffield City Council to swap the generators for more environmentally friendly versions. The authority has vowed to look into the issue but warned it would be ‘very difficult’ to achieve a carbon free model.

A number of Star readers have now had their say on the matter in a string of posts on Facebook.

Paul Staniforth said: “There are always health and safety party poopers.

“What's next, making people on big wheel wear hard hats and harnesses?”

But others highlighted how considering the environment impact is a valid concern as you ‘couldn’t see Sheffield for the smog’ in the 1960, 70s and 80s. Dan Douglas posted: “If it wasn't for environmental campaigners it would still be as bad.”

Another reader highlighted how the council is planning to charge drivers of certain buses, taxis, vans, coaches and lorries up to £50 a day to travel through the city centre to help reduce pollution. He questioned why a charge should apply to motorists for exhaust emissions but not to those running the festive markets.

The reader claimed the authority is “happy to have five or six big diesel generators running for over 12 hrs a day. So what clean air tax will be imposed on them?”

Councillor Bob Pullin, whose family runs the mini rides at Endcliffe Park, had asked the council to look at ways of reducing pollution.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for leisure, said it would be ‘very difficult’ to achieve a carbon free model but added she will ‘discuss this with experts and take advice to make any practical changes.’