Roundabout’s young people get on their bikes with Cycling UK support

They’re on their bikes and heading for a healthier outlook as South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout welcomes the support of Cycling UK.

Musab and Mohammed from Roundabout’s Group Living projects

Cycling UK is the charitable membership organisation supporting cyclists and promoting bicycle use.

Funding from the organisation has provided bicycles and cycling equipment that is now being used by the young people of Roundabout’s Group Living project, which provides accommodation and support for more than 40 young people in Sheffield and Rotherham.

The aim is to encourage activity, improve healthy living - and to help the environment at the same time.

A first session saw a team of six young people tackle one of Sheffield’s most popular routes as they cycled from Endcliffe Park to Forge Dam and back.

And the plan is to now launch monthly sessions that prove the benefits of two wheel exercise.

Roundabout’s Will Shaw, who is leading the sessions, explained: ’The funding has helped break down the barriers of access to cycling, which can be quite an expensive hobby.

“It is also a great way for our young people to connect with each other in a relaxed environment too.

“Many do not share a common language and we find that being active and doing sporting activities can act as a bridge to help them communicate.

“There are also mental health benefits of being active, which can contribute to the young people we are supporting to break cycles of homelessness.’’