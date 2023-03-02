Roundabout’s Emily receives top national events organiser accolade

The fundraising manager at youth homelessness charity Roundabout has been named one of the country’s most influential events organisers.

Emily Bush - abseiling is just one of her many successful fundraising events

Emily Bush is a winner of the Access All Areas 30under30 Class of 2023, the initiative designed to recognise and reward excellence among the younger generation in the live event industry’s workforce.

The accolade highlights Emily’s work on a wide range of fundraising projects since she joined the charity in 2018, including Roundabout’s Bangers & Cash challenge, the acclaimed Night at the Musicals, the always popular Yorkshire Chocolate Festival and the annual Roundabout Sleep Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access All Areas is the voice of the outdoor and live events industry, supporting and showcasing the power, creativity and successes of a multi-billion pound industry that sits at the heart of business and consumer engagement.

As one of the 30under30 winners, Emily will now be supported by Access All Areas over the next 12 months, as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities.

“I am truly overwhelmed to be included in the final 30 and proud to think that the work I do with Roundabout is receiving such important national attention,” said Emily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have developed a strong package of events for Roundabout and that has only been possible thanks to some fantastic team work and great support.

“This year we will be seeing Bangers & Cash, Night at the Musicals and the Sleep Out all coming back as part of a very busy calendar.