Roundabout expands its team with new Business Development role

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is set to appoint a Business Development Manager as it expands its supports for some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush
Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush

The new post will be part of Roundabout’s Fundraising team and will include developing new income generation strategies and liaising with current corporate supporters at Roundabout.

They will also conduct thorough research, identifying and approaching key stakeholders to discuss their Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and motivate and inspire companies to either support, assist in fundraising activities or take up sponsorship opportunities.

“This is the perfect role for somebody with previous experience in the field,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“It would also be good for somebody who has enjoyed experience in areas such as sales and account management as it will involve approaching key stakeholders to build and nurture long term business relationships, one of the key features of this role.

“But we also need somebody with the creative flair that will help develop imaginative fundraising ideas and inspire businesses to support Roundabout, helping to change lives for many years to come.”

To find out more about Roundabout and its work across South Yorkshire visit roundabouthomeless.org

For more on the new role or to apply visit roundabouthomeless.org/job/business-development-manager/

