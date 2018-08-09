Rotherham woman dies after collision with car in Rotherham street

A Rotherham woman who was struck by a car as she got out of her own vehicle has died.

The 57-year-old had just parked a silver Audi A3 in Pitt Street, Kimberworth, when she was struck by a passing black Renault Clio.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital but has since died.

The Clio involved in the collision at 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 7 then struck a stationary red Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Clio, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on nearby Meadow Bank Road on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 727 of August 8.