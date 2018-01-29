Rotherham United star in 'dull rubbish' Twitter spat with Piers Morgan

A Rotherham United star has taken aim at Piers Morgan over his 'dull' interview with Donald Trump, only for the presenter to return fire with a jibe about the club's playing style.

The Millers midfielder Will Vaulks was unimpressed by the Good Morning Britain host's interview with the US president.

He tweeted: "Expected better from the @piersmorgan interview with Trump! Dull and allowed him to blabber the same old rubbish for 30minutes. Bottled it."

But the Arsenal fan, who has been widely criticised for going easy on Trump, was quick to fire back.

"Mate, you play for Rotherham United. I really wouldn’t play the dull rubbish bottler card," he tweeted.

Vaulks went on to tell Morgan that he normally enjoys his interviews but in this case he gave the president an 'easy ride' and ending up 'tickling his ego'.

Piers Morgan interviewing Donald Trump (photo: ITV)

"Embarrassing. Get Louis Theroux or Sir Trevor Macdonald to interview him next time!" he tweeted.

Twitter appeared to be divided when it came to the winner of the exchange.

@millersawaydays backed the midfielder, commenting: "@WillVaulks doesn’t need it to be Saturday to fire rockets! Boom son."

But @BigBaz1975 appeared to side with Morgan, saying: "At least it weren't rubbish for 90mins."

Regardless of the victor, @southernbantam said: "Actually decent to see a footballer with a care for public affairs instead of trainers, cars and wash bags. Good for you Will."