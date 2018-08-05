Rotherham United 'saddened' at death of 'life president, supporter and friend' Barry Chuckle

Rotherham United have paid tribute to its honorary life president Barry Chuckle who has died.

The Rotherham-born television star, who was one half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, passed away this morning aged 73.

Along with his brother Paul he was appointed honorary presidents of the Millers in 2007.

Chairman Tony Stewart said: "First and foremost Barry was a brilliant entertainer who gave great joy to generations of people in a career spanning 50 years.

“He was also a huge fan of the Millers, and whenever there was a chance he, along with Paul, would be here at the AESSEAL New York Stadium watching his beloved club in action.

“Barry and Paul are two of our most recognisable supporters, who would often mention the Millers in their popular TV and stage shows, really putting our club on the entertainment map.

“Barry loved the Millers, and we loved Barry.

"He was a funny, likeable and entertaining person who was always welcomed with open arms by staff and supporters whenever he was in town.

“Our thoughts are now with Barry’s family and friends, including his brother and entertainment partner Paul, during this sad time.”

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart with Chuckle Brothers, Paul and Barry, right, at Don Valley Stadium in 2008.

The club tweeted: "Everyone at #rufc are deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of our life president, supporter and friend Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott, aged 73.

"Our thoughts are with Barry's family and friends, including his brother Paul, at this sad time. #OnceAMillerAlwaysAMiller."

