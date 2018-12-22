Rotherham United players bring festive cheer to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Rotherham United players brought Christmas cheer to families at Bluebell Wood when they visited the children’s hospice.

Millers players put smiles on faces with their festive tidings for children, carers, volunteers and staff at the North Anston hospice.

Rotherham United's Will Vaulks, pictured centre, with Millers players and youngsters at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Head of community at Rotherham United, Jamie Noble, said: “Thank you once again to the staff and volunteers of Bluebell Wood for opening their doors to our club so we could share a bit of Christmas spirit.

“Every year we are blown away by the commitment and compassion shown by everyone involved at what must be a very difficult time in a family’s life. Will Vaulks speaks very highly about the level of care given to every individual and family at Bluebell Wood and the visit was evident of that.”

Community fundraiser for Bluebell Wood in Rotherham, Anna Gott, said: “Thank you to everyone at Rotherham United for helping families at Bluebell Wood make magical memories this Christmas.

“The visit was a real boost for our children and young adults, and definitely an experience they won’t forget soon.”