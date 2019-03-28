Rotherham United: Paul Warne on the challenges of getting Will Vaulks to sign a new deal

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne accepts getting Will Vaulks to sign a new contract has been made harder by his international exploits with Wales.

he Millers triggered a year's extension to their midfielder's current deal earlier this month and Warne admitted that he had come up against frustration in trying to get Vaulks to sign a long-term contract.

Since then Vaulks earned his maiden international call-up and won two caps, impressing in a friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago and coming off the bench in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

Vaulks has already courted interest from other clubs this summer, with Derby, Norwich and Rangers all reported to be interested in him, and Warne knows he is up against it to get his star man to commit to the club.

“If I was his agent I would definitely make it tougher,” Warne told the Star.

“We can only offer what we can offer, everyone has a limit to what they can offer. If Will doesn't agree it then it is his prerogative, I can't force it, he still has another year of his current deal.

“I will still do everything I can, I will Jedi mind-trick him, poison his tea and get him to casually sign someone's card and underneath will be his contract - 'Press really hard, Will!'.

“His international call-up will definitely affect it, hence why I have been trying to sort it out all year, so hopefully the recruitment guy can come in and try and help me push it over the line, but we will never give up on that's for sure.”

Vaulks, who completes the final instalment of his three-match ban when the Millers' Championship campaign resumes at Derby this week, impressed boss Ryan Giggs with his showing.

“Will is really pleased, it is a massive achievement for him, although he doesn't know the national anthem!” joked Warne.

“I think he will be really pleased, even more so that they put him on in the second game when it was a qualifier. The fact they put him on is a real kudos for Will.

“It will be a good stepping stone for him and if any one knows about Will's career and what he did to keep playing, he is a credit to his family. He will go from strength to strength, there's no doubt.”

The Millers will also be without Clark Robertson and Kyle Vassell at Pride Park, along with Joe Mattock.