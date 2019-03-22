Rotherham United: Paul Warne hoping absence makes the heart grow fonder for his players

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admits his side's relegation fight might be aided by some time apart from each other.

The Millers are using the international break for a bit of down time as those not called up by their national team have are enjoying holidays and time with their family.

By his own admission, Warne is an intense character and he believes a break that the latest round of international breaks could do the Millers a world of good.

“The lads needs break from me, I am pretty intense, though hilarious, and I think four days away with their families just to get away from football is key,” Warne said.

“I have got Smithy (Michael Smith) there playing with a broken toe, absolute exhausted and we are screaming at him to run every minute of every game and he is an absolute warrior.

“I think he needs a little bit of down time as do a few more.

“I'll give them a few days off which they fully deserve and with a smile on our faces and spring in our step we will take the last eight games in a stride.”

The Millers will return for those monumental eight games which will decide their Championship fate.

Considering the disparity in finances with other teams in the division for Warne's side still be in contention to stay up ought to be considered a fine achievement.

The Millers have matched many of the top teams this season, and did so again last weekend against Norwich before just falling short.

Warne concedes he has done everything possible to try and deliver safety.

“In fairness I get stressed over things, but I didn't feel stressed over Saturday's performance,” he said. “I think we have got enough. We are doing the best we can to get the best out of this group. If we fall short it's my head on the block, I understand that.

“I have always picked the team to win games, I have always made subs to win games, we have always tried to give the lads all we have and hopefully they take it – and they are.

“They are performing really well. If I was a Rotherham season ticket holder I would think that the lads couldn't give any more.”