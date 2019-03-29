Rotherham United: Contract talks on hold until new head of recruitment arrives

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is going to ease off contract negotiations with his current players until the new head of recruitment starts.

The club will announce Jamie Johnson's successor, as well as a new chief scout, on Monday and Warne wants the new appointment to be involved in the decision-making.

The likes of Jon Taylor, Joe Newell, Lewis Price, Joe Mattock, Anthony Forde and Ryan Williams all see their deals expire in the summer.

“We have employed two people, we lost our chief scout in November and our head of recruitment six weeks ago,” Warne said. “We have got a massive void and recruitment is key at every level now, I personally need that, to help me with contract negotiations with the current players.

“I think we also need to throw the net a bit wider.

“It would be a bit remiss of me to give three contracts out, I want to respect my recruitment man's opinion and if he turns round and says, 'I could have got you this for that, or could have got you better', then it would have been a mistake on my behalf.”

Warne's current crop travel to Pride Park on Saturday as their Championship survival battle resumes against Derby.

The Millers looked like being boosted by the return of injured pair Clark Robertson (hamstring) and Kyle Vassell, but that is no longer the case.

“I don't think Robertson is going to be fit for this weekend,” Warne revealed. “He could be, we had a conversation with the physios on Monday, but it would have been a slight risk and if I played him on Saturday and something happened then that would be his season over so that would be poor management from me if I took that choice. He won't be a part of this weekend.

“Vassell has trained all week, he has been out for a long time, so he needs a reserve game before he looks to start.

“We are down to, not our bare bones, but juicy bones.

“Derby have had no game for three weeks. They probably aren't as electric as they were at the start of the season.

“I am no doubt Frank (Lampard) will have them wired up.”