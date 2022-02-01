Khizar Hayat, 19, disappeared under the water at Ulley reservoir after plunging off a bridge on September 22.

The student grabbed onto a friend in an effort to stay afloat after entering the water and was ‘immediately in shock, panicking and shouting’, the BBC reported.

Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard yesterday (January 31) how Khizar – who has been described as “lovely” and “kind” by friends and family – had been spending time with friends at the waterside when they decided to jump in. Khizar went second.

Khizar Hayat was described by heartbroken family and friends as "lovely" and "kind," and raised more than £6,000 in his name to build water pumps overseas.

However, Khizar immediately began to panic, and was said to have grabbed onto a friend while trying to stay afloat, which inadvertently pushed his friend’s head under the water as well.

Senior coroner Nicola Mundy said at the inquest: "Despite being asked to calm down, his panic overtook him and no doubt was endangering the life of the person who he was with at the time.

"The friends had to watch as Khizar went under the water a few more times before he completely disappeared.”

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6pm, but sadly Khizar's body was not found under around 9pm that evening.

Ms Mundy heard a pathologist's report which stated that Mr Hayat claimed to be a "relatively good swimmer" with his family having no concerns about him and friends travelling to the reservoir.

Further, a police officer at the time asked some of Khazir’s friends how he should jumpin to the water. The 19-year-old was reportedly told he should ‘cannonball' off the bridge.

The court heard that some of his friends had been smoking cannabis on the day that the tragedy struck.

Ms Mundy recorded his death as drowning by result of a misadventure. Police had previously ruled there were no suspicious circumstances in his death.

Khizer was a member of Darnall Football Academy, where he had played since he was 12 years old.

More than £6,000 was raised in his memory through an online crowdfunding appeal, which was donated to fund water pumps and wells in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ghana.