Rotherham steel plant explosion: Everything we know 

Emergency services were called to a Rotherham steel plant following reports of an ‘explosion’ last night.

Here is what is known so far:

Liberty Speciality Steels

- Emergency services were called to Liberty Speciality Steels on Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham, at around 10.30pm.

- Residents living close to the site and as far away as Mexborough reported hearing a number of blasts.

- They dialled 999 fearing for the safety of steel workers but firefighters deployed to the scene carried out checks and established that the sound of the explosion was down to the manufacturing process.

- South Yorkshire Police said it ‘received reports of loud bangs heard throughout the Rotherham area’. The force said ‘the source has been identified and there is no cause for alarm’. It said ‘the mixing processes at an industrial premise caused the noises’.

- The blast was a reaction between water and molten steel.

- Nobody was injured.

- Steel firm Liberty bought the Aldwarke Lane plant in May 2017 from Tata Steel as part of £100 million deal to acquire the speciality steel division – protecting jobs at Rotherham, Stocksbridge and Brinsworth in South Yorkshire.