A woman is in police custody today, following a three-vehicle collision which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The collision took place at the crossroad junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, following reports of a three-vehicle collision last night (Sunday, June 11), with emergency services arriving on the scene at around 8.32pm.

Launching a public appeal for witnesses, dashcam footage and information today (Monday, June 12), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a white Ford Transit van and a black Peugeot 3008 were in convoy travelling towards the junction.

“It is alleged that the driver of the white Transit van has failed to stop at the red lights and collided with a silver Seat Leon.

“The driver of the Seat Leon, a 27-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

“It is believed that the driver of the white transit van fled the scene in the black Peugeot 3008, abandoning the Transit van at the scene.”

“Later in the evening, officers arrested a 28-year-old woman believed to be involved, on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and assisting an offender. She remains in police custody.

“Officers are keen to identify and locate the driver of the Transit van and second occupant of the Peugeot 3008 and urge anyone with information to come forward.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage or may have seen the vehicles before or after the incident.”

Anyone who believes they are able to assist officers with their enquiries is asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by making a report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1004 of June 11, 2023.

Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number as the subject line.

