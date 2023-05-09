Rotherham road remains closed over 15 hours after driver crashes car into property before fleeing scene
Police are investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle into the wall of a Rotherham property in the early hours of this morning, leading to a road closure which is still in place over 15 hours later.
Police received a report stating vehicle had collided with a wall of a property on New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham, at around 1.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 9), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
They added: “Officers attended and the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene. The property is currently unoccupied.