News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Rotherham road remains closed over 15 hours after driver crashes car into property before fleeing scene

Police are investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle into the wall of a Rotherham property in the early hours of this morning, leading to a road closure which is still in place over 15 hours later.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th May 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:24 BST

Police received a report stating vehicle had collided with a wall of a property on New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham, at around 1.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 9), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

They added: “Officers attended and the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene. The property is currently unoccupied.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The road remains closed from the roundabout of B6089 to the Ship Inn.

Most Popular
Police received a report stating vehicle had collided with a wall of a property on New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham around 1.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 9), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.Police received a report stating vehicle had collided with a wall of a property on New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham around 1.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 9), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Police received a report stating vehicle had collided with a wall of a property on New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham around 1.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 9), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries.”

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police