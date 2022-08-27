Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Manvers area of South Yorkshire at 7.40pm last night (August 26) to reports a man was in the water of the River Dearne.

Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death, but they are not believed to be suspicious.

Police have confirmed that a man who was found in the water at the River Dearne in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 26 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...