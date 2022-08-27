News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham River Dearne death: Police confirm man pronounced dead at scene after body found in water

A man has been pronounced dead at the scene after a body was found a river in Rotherham.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:13 pm

Police were called to the Manvers area of South Yorkshire at 7.40pm last night (August 26) to reports a man was in the water of the River Dearne.

Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death, but they are not believed to be suspicious.

Editor’s note: A previous story on The Star incorrectly conflated this incident with a non-fatal incident at Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield. This was because of a miscommunication by South Yorkshire Police, and the two stories have now been rewritten to clarify this. We apologise for any insensitivity caused by this.

