Rotherham River Dearne death: Police confirm man pronounced dead at scene after body found in water
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene after a body was found a river in Rotherham.
Police were called to the Manvers area of South Yorkshire at 7.40pm last night (August 26) to reports a man was in the water of the River Dearne.
Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death, but they are not believed to be suspicious.
