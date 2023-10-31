Rotherham retro: 26 nostalgic photos of pubs in Rotherham and the people who ran them during 90s and noughties
They are the heart of their communities, providing a place to celebrate the good times and come together for solace when the going is tough.
These photos celebrate the pubs of Rotherham and the landlords and landladies who have helped run them over the years.
The retro pictures from The Star's archives show watering holes across Rotherham and the people behind the bar, along with many of the loyal locals.
Among the pubs featured are Nellie Denes, The Hare and Hounds, The Bluecoat and The Park, where England rugby legend Martin Johnson is pictured popping in for a pint.
Lets raise a glass to them all.