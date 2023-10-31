Among the pubs featured are Nellie Denes, The Hare and Hounds, The Bluecoat and The Park, where England rugby legend Martin Johnson is pictured popping in for a pint

They are the heart of their communities, providing a place to celebrate the good times and come together for solace when the going is tough.

These photos celebrate the pubs of Rotherham and the landlords and landladies who have helped run them over the years.

The retro pictures from The Star's archives show watering holes across Rotherham and the people behind the bar, along with many of the loyal locals.

Among the pubs featured are Nellie Denes, The Hare and Hounds, The Bluecoat and The Park, where England rugby legend Martin Johnson is pictured popping in for a pint.

Lets raise a glass to them all.

The Nellie Denes pub, in Chantry Bridge, Rotherham, where Landlady Georgina Bell is seen (centre) starting a pool competition to raise cash for the tsunami appeal in 2005. With her is the team taking part in the event

Dave and June Smith at the Hare and Hounds pub, in Wellgate, Rotherham, in May 2004

John Wall, manager of The Bluecoat in Rotherham, pictured outside the pub in May 2005. The trombone player had just launched jazz nights at the pub, making it the first Wetherspoons in the country to have live music