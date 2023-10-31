News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham retro: 26 nostalgic photos of pubs in Rotherham and the people who ran them during 90s and noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:22 GMT

They are the heart of their communities, providing a place to celebrate the good times and come together for solace when the going is tough.

These photos celebrate the pubs of Rotherham and the landlords and landladies who have helped run them over the years.

The retro pictures from The Star's archives show watering holes across Rotherham and the people behind the bar, along with many of the loyal locals.

Lets raise a glass to them all.

The Nellie Denes pub, in Chantry Bridge, Rotherham, where Landlady Georgina Bell is seen (centre) starting a pool competition to raise cash for the tsunami appeal in 2005. With her is the team taking part in the event

1. The Nellie Denes

Dave and June Smith at the Hare and Hounds pub, in Wellgate, Rotherham, in May 2004

2. Hare and Hounds

John Wall, manager of The Bluecoat in Rotherham, pictured outside the pub in May 2005. The trombone player had just launched jazz nights at the pub, making it the first Wetherspoons in the country to have live music

3. The Bluecoat

Jenny Flynn at The High House pub, on Ship Hill, Rotherham, in November 2003

4. The High House

