A popular beer festival attended by thousands of drinkers from across South Yorkshire and beyond has been cancelled.

The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival, which has been based at the Magna Centre in Templeborough since 2011, is usually held in March but will not go ahead this year.

Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival at Magna.

In a post on the festival's official Facebook page, organiser Steve Burns said: “I am sorry to confirm that the festival has been cancelled in 2019 due to a number of unfortunate circumstances.

“This has nothing to do with Magna and we are working closely with them to bring the festival back in 2020.”

Steve Burns at the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival.

He did not explain the reasons behind the cancellation in the post.

The Star has contacted the organisers and asked them to elaborate on the announcement and we are waiting for a response.

It is understood, however, that there are plans in the works for two smaller ale festivals in Rotherham this year - one in June and one in November.

Specific details of these events are yet to be announced.

The festival has been staged annually for over 25 years and regularly attracts about 10,000 visitors to sample a selection of real ales, ciders, beers and wines, along with live music.