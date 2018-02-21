Rotherham postman killed in 800ft fall

A well known Rotherham postman died in an 800ft fall on Snowdon.

Steven Smith, aged 48 and from the Flanderwell area of the town, was walking with a friend on Snowdon in Wales when he fell to his death on Saturday afternoon.

It is believed he slipped on snow and ice above Clogwyn railway station on the mountain.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team volunteers were alerted to Mr Smith's fall and located his body but he could not be saved.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned for enquiries to be carried out.

Mr Smith had successfully battled cancer and only found out he was in remission a few weeks before he died.