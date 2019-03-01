Rotherham peer Lord Ahmed has been charged with three sex offences and is due in court in Sheffield later this month.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, aged 61, of East Bawtry Road, Whiston, Rotherham, was charged yesterday with two counts of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault.

CRIME: Killer who stabbed Sheffield man still walking the streets

Two other men were also charged yesterday as part of the same investigation, with Mohamed Farouq, 68, of Worrygoose Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, accused of four counts of indecent assault and Mohammed Tariq, 63, of Gerard Road, Rotherham, accused of two counts of indecent assault.

READ MORE: Fears over number of children recruited into gangs – with over 50 criminal groups operating in South Yorkshire

The three men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 19.

REPORT: Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police and recalled to prison still at large – as new report reveals rising number of inmates put back behind bars

Lord Ahmed was appointed to the House of Lords in 1998.

More to follow.