Rotherham peer Lord Ahmed is due in court on child sex charges, it has been revealed this morning.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, aged 61, of East Bawtry Road, Whiston, Rotherham, is accused of an indecent assault and two attempted rapes in the early 1970s when he was a teenager.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between 1971 and 1974.

As part of the same investigation two other men have also been charged.

Mohamed Farouq, 68, of Worrygoose Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault alleged to have taken place between 1968 and 1972.

Mohammed Tariq, 63, of Gerard Road, Broom, Rotherham is charged with two counts of indecent assault alleged to have taken place between 1970 and 1972.

The Crown Prosecution Service said South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation in May 2016.

Lord Ahmed was Lord Ahmed was appointed to the House of Lords in 1998.