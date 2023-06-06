Rotherham opticians excited to welcome new faces as two well established, local practices join forces

Two independent opticians in the Rotherham area are merging their practices to safeguard the future of independent business in the town.

The team outside Staples Opticians.

Staples Opticians and Harvey Opticians Swinton have joined forces and will now trade from the former’s site on High Street, Wath.

With just two miles separating the two practices, the merger will allow patients to receive an advanced level of eyecare from just a short distance away.

All patient records from Harvey Opticians Swinton, including contact lens details and supply, have been safely and confidentially transferred to the new premises at Staples Opticians in Wath.

Patients from Harvey Opticians Swinton will also be able to take advantage of an extensive frame selection at Staples Opticians, as well as the latest state-of-the-art equipment and enhanced services, including OCT technology.

Faheem Sarfraz, Director at Staples Opticians, said: “All of the team are really excited for this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised eyecare service.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of Harvey Opticians and we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.

“We’ve been caring for the eyes of the community since 1990, building close patient relationships over the years and so we’re really excited to be able to extend our services to care for the patients of Harvey Opticians Swinton.”

Moneeb Azam, from Harvey Opticians, said: “Merging our Swinton practice into Staples Opticians will ensure that our patients will continue to receive an excellent level of eye care at a practice that is just a short drive away, with the added benefits of some fantastic facilities.

“As we have a close working relationship with Faheem and the team at Staples Opticians, we know that they share our high values and ethics and we trust that they will continue to provide the high standard of care that our patients expect.

“We’d also like to thank our patients for their loyalty and patience over the last year and we’re really committed to rewarding that by providing the best possible service at our new home.”

Staples Opticians in Wath upon Dearne are continuing to provide sight tests and enhanced services to patients.