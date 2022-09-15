News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham missing man: Police issue appeal for help finding man, 85, last seen in Thurcroft

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for help to find an 85-year-old man who has gone missing in Rotherham.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:50 pm

The man, named by police only as John, has gone missing today, after last being seen around 9.20am this morning (Thursday, September 15).

He was last seen in the Brampton Meadows area of Thurncroft.

Officers are said to be growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen John to get in touch with them.

He is believed to be wearing black shoes, black jogging bottoms and a vibrant green polo shirt.

The image proved by police shows John is white and has grey hair.

South Yorkshire Police said he likes to frequent Rotherham town centre.

Anyone who has seen John, or may know where he is, should contact officers at South Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

The incident number for John’s disappearance is 456 of September 15, 2022.