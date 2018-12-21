Rotherham men jailed for 23 years for stabbing victim and pointing gun at police

Two Rotherham men have been jailed for 23 years between them for stabbing a man and pointing a gun at police officers to evade arrest.

Craig Berridge and Gareth Slater were seen stabbing a man in a car on a garage forecourt in Rotherham in June.

L-R: Craig Berridge and Gareth Slater

When officers tracked them down and surrounded their car a gun was pointed at them and the men escaped.

Berridge, aged 38, of Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh, was later found hiding in an outbuilding, with a gun on the floor next to him.

Slater, 33, of Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, was located and arrested a short time later.

Berridge was jailed for 13-and-a-half years after admitting wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a bladed weapon and dangerous driving.

And Slater was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed weapon.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on Thursday, June 28, police officers were called to Morrisons petrol station at Parkgate, Rotherham, after a number of reports of a man in a black Fiat Punto being assaulted and stabbed.

The suspects were described as being in possession of a large knife, which turned out to be a Samurai sword.

Members of the public provided a running commentary to the police until officers tracked the suspects down.

Details on what was behind the stabbing have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Detective Constable Mark Gaffney said: “This was a horrific crime, in which the victim suffered.

“Through the support and assistance of members of the public, the police were able to react quickly to locate the offenders.

“The level of violence exerted during the incident was appalling, coupled with the threats made by the offenders towards police officers was truly unacceptable.

“I am very pleased the offenders were convicted of their crimes and are now in prison.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who acted selflessly and with courage to provide the information.

“The victim is making a full recovery. It is a priority for officers in Rotherham to ensure weapons used during this attack are taken off the streets and those who think it is acceptable to carry them and use them are dealt with appropriately.”