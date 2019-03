A Rotherham man who was wanted on a recall to prison is now in police custody.

Martin Shaw, aged 40, has been arrested after a public appeal was made to locate him.

In the appeal South Yorkshire Police asked the public not to approach Shaw, but to instead call them with any information.

Posting on social media, today Rotherham North NHP said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.... Martin Shaw has been arrested.

“Another one in the cells.”