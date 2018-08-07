Rotherham man wanted by police still missing

A Rotherham man wanted by the police over a shop raid is still missing this morning.

John Williams, aged 27, is wanted for questioning over a burglary at the Co-op on High Street, Swallownest, at around 12.15am on Monday, June 18.

A large haul of cigarettes was taken during the raid.

Officers searching for him released his photograph yesterday in the hope of tracking him down.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/90361/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.