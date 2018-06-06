Rotherham man still missing

A Rotherham man reported missing from home has not been seen for a week now.

Paul Gordon, aged 50, was last seen on Town Lane, Greasbrough, Rotherham, at around 11.50am on Wednesday, May 30.

He is of a medium build, has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey coat, tracksuit bottoms, a grey flat cap and he was carrying a black Umbro rucksack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police and quote incident number 715 of May 31.