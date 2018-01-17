Rotherham man placed on Sex Offenders' Register for life over indecent images of children

A Rotherham man found with indecent images of children on his computer has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Richard Codd, aged 32, of The Crescent West, Sunnyside, was also sentenced to a three-year community order after admitting possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornography during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

DC Darren Walker, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Accessing indecent images of children is a despicable crime and will absolutely not be tolerated by South Yorkshire Police.

"Our priority is to protect vulnerable members of society and we have a number of ongoing operations around the protection of children.

"Codd will be monitored by South Yorkshire Police’s Violent and Sex Offender Register team and faces prison should he break the law again."

Codd was arrested in February last year after officers received intelligence to suggest that he had been looking at indecent images on his computer.

DC Walker added: "The 32-year-old’s laptop, phone and other items were seized and forensically examined which resulted in a number of images being discovered.

"Codd was placed on police bail with the condition of not to have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18."