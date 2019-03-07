Rotherham man jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving

A Rotherham man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving after he crashed his heavily modified car into another vehicle, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

Jack Davenport, aged 23, was jailed today at Sheffield Crown Court for causing the death of Philip Harper, causing serious injuries to his wife Patricia and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Car Hill, Rotherham (Photo: Google).

Davenport was found to have been driving his heavily modified car – a Toyota Starlet – at excessive speed on Car Hill, Rotherham when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris driven by Patricia Harper. Mrs Harper’s husband, Philip, was the front seat passenger.

The crash happened on December 22 2017, with Mr Harper dying of his injuries on Boxing Day 2017. Patricia Harper suffered a punctured lung and rib fractures.

The modifications to the car – which Davenport had bought earlier that day – cost about £20,000, including substantial upgrades to the engine, suspension and braking system, replacement of the standard seat belts with racing-style harnesses and a rear anti-roll bar.

Davenport had not declared these to the insurer so he was therefore also driving without valid insurance.

Caroline Tubb from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “It is clear that Davenport was absolutely aware of the power and potential lethality of the vehicle he had just purchased.

“He nevertheless chose to drive it at dangerous speed and his actions resulted in the tragic death of Philip Harper and caused serious injuries to his wife, Patricia.

“The sentence passed today sends a strong message about the gravity of this type of offending. We hope it is of some comfort to Mrs Harper and her family.”