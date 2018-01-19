Rotherham man jailed for 17 years for child sex offences

A Rotherham man has been jailed for 17 years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life for raping children.

Daniel William Thomas, aged 45, of Lovetot Avenue, Aston, was found guilty of 10 charges against five victims following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jurors were told that his victims were between six and 13 and that Thomas targeted vulnerable children and, in some cases, used weapons to threaten the youngsters while he was raping and abusing them.

The charges, including rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child, related to offences which took place in Basingstoke, Hampshire, between 1987 and 1990.

The offending came to light in 2007, when one of the victims made a report to the police.

Jailing him, Judge David Dixon said that Thomas had acted in a 'predatory manner' to isolate his victims, using his reputation as a 'thug' to ensure their silence.

The judge also thanked the victims for their courage in coming forward and said that their bravery in doing so could not be 'underestimated'.

After the trial, Detective Constable Craig Ferguson, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This was a protracted and detailed investigation, which spanned a decade of policing, and I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case who have shown tremendous courage and resilience.

"As children, they suffered some of the worst crimes imaginable. Thomas used predatory methods to isolate young, vulnerable children, who he then forced himself upon. The offences were violent and extremely aggressive.

"After he had raped and abused these children Thomas threatened each of them warning that he would harm their families and they would be taken into care if they spoke out against him.

"Hampshire Constabulary is committed to ensuring that these crimes are investigated carefully and in the greatest detail.

"We will support and help those people who find the strength to come forward irrespective of when these horrific crimes took place."