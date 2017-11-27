Rotherham man jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing three girls he met online

A Rotherham man has been locked up for a decade for sexually abusing three young girls he met and groomed online.

Ben Chivers, aged 20 and formerly of Rawmarsh, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today after pleading guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl, three counts of sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl and three counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl at an earlier hearing.

The offences all took place in 2015 after Chivers met and groomed girls online before abusing them.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent said: “Chivers targeted underage girls online, grooming them with affection.

“Once his victims were in his grasp, he encouraged them to meet up and subjected these three girls to horrendous sexual abuse.

“They have been remarkably brave throughout our investigation and they are to be commended for their courage.

“I hope that with the lengthy sentence passed down today, this is another step forward in the girls’ recovery from their abuse, knowing that the person who caused them such harm is now behind bars for a long time.”

Ian Thomas, Strategic Director of Children and Young People’s Services at Rotherham Council said: “Chivers clearly preyed on these young girls’ vulnerability knowing full well their ages and knowing full well what he was doing was wrong.

“Rotherham is no hiding place for evil and through our partnership working with both South Yorkshire Police and Barnardo’s we have been able to work with these courageous victims to support them and to help them bring their perpetrators to justice.

“This sentence today once again shows we will not stop until we find the people committing these acts of evil and making sure they pay for what they have done.”

Chivers was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Chivers’ co-accused, Rotherham man Brett Ashley McLaughlan, 25 and from Rawmarsh, is to be sentenced in January after being found guilty of rape following a trial in October.