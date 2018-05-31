Rotherham man convicted of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A 35-year-old man from Rotherham has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Khurram Javed, from Faraday Court, Rotherham was on trial for three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape against two girls – one who was 13 at the time – between 2008 and 2014.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment after also being found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape, following a seven day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

During sentencing the judge, HHJ Watson QC, described how Javed had groomed his victim and shown a significant degree of planning, identifying the victim who was in a vulnerable position and time of life.

At the time of the offence in 2014, Javed was 31 years old and the victim was 16, and it was 'plain and obvious she was younger than Javed'.

Javed is the sixth person to be convicted as part of Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997-2013. With more trials scheduled throughout the year, this number is expected to rise.

There are currently 24 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with 131 suspects identified of which 48 have been convicted, charged, released under investigation or cautioned. 276 complainants are currently working with NCA officers on the investigation.

Operation Stovewood Senior Investigating Officer, Paul Williamson said: “I have said it before, but the courage of complainants to come forward and re-count their harrowing pasts of abuse should not be underestimated.

“Khurram Javed used his position to prey on a vulnerable child and without the victim's courage and trust, we would not have been able to hold him to account for the offence he committed and render justice for those affected.

“Our investigations are challenging, but I have no doubt today’s verdict will give victims of past abuse in Rotherham continued confidence that they will be listened to, that crimes committed against them will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by the National Crime Agency.

“Working with South Yorkshire Police, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, the Crown Prosecution Service and the many other partners we are engaged with, we will not stop in our endeavours to ensure the perpetrators who exploited vulnerable young people in the worst imaginable way will be finally held accountable for their crimes.”