Rotherham man charged with four shop raids

A Rotherham man has been charged with four shop raids in which mobile phones, cigarettes, alcohol and electronic items were stolen.

Jack Drury, aged 22, of Chadwick Drive, Maltby, has been charged with a series of burglaries across Rotherham and Scunthorpe committed between March and December last year.

A Rotherham man has been charged with a series of shop raids

READ MORE: Sudden closure of Sheffield children’s play centre sparks fury among parents

COURT: Man jailed for using sweets to bribe children to expose themselves in his Doncaster shop

He is accused of breaking into a Tesco store at Scunthorpe in March and the Select Convenience Store in Thurcroft, MJM Convenience Store in Woodsetts and PC-Part X Computers in Bramley last December.

PRISON: Sheffield men jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin