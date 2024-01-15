Rotherham houses for sale: Housebuilder Honey reveals plans for 239 newbuild homes
The housebuilder has plans for 239 new homes in Rotherham in 2024.
Housebuilder Honey (Homes by Honey) says it is planning to deliver more than 239 newbuild homes in Rotherham this year.
The company has acquired sites in Waverley and Maltby in Rotherham, as well as a third in Killamarsh, north Derbyshire, to deliver the proposed developments with a value of £65m.
Planning applications for all three of the proposed developments are expected to be submitted to the relevant local authorities early this year.
The Waverley homes, subject to approval, will be situated on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site, which is already popular with other builders.
It will form part of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council's plan to transform the area into a new, sustainable community.
54 newbuilds on a 3.8-acre site, costing £15.5m, will comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached homes with between two and five bedrooms.
Honey has also exchanged contracts on a site in Maltby, for a £46m development of 185 houses across a 39-acre site on Tickhill Road.
Subject to planning, the site, named "Jet", will comprise a mix of terraces, semi-detached homes with between two and four bedrooms.
The proposed Killamarsh development, off Upperthorpe Road, north Derbyshire, comprises 174 new homes over an 11-acre plot.
If approved, the £50m "Aurelle" development will include a mix of semi-detached and detached homes with between one and five bedrooms.
Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.
Honey's CEO, Mark Mitchell, said: "Our proposed developments in South Yorkshire will provide much needed new homes
"We have painstakingly designed a range of house types that combine style, substance and sustainability that we believe are unmatched at their price point."
Honey says it will release prices for the homes if planning is granted.
Mr Mitchell added: "We are excited by the opportunity to make our vision for our developments a reality and we now look forward our plans being considered by the relevant local authorities."
Standard features in every Honey home include an electric vehicle charging point, bi fold doors, fully integrated kitchens, and free standing baths and full height tiling in bathrooms.
The houses will accommodate the Future Homes Standard, which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.