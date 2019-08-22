Rotherham hotel scheme could help revitalise town centre, planners told
A new 69 bedroom hotel is being proposed for Rotherham town centre which is regarded as providing a step towards the regeneration of the Corportion Street area.
The design has been scaled back as a result of concerns raised by Historic England over the impact on the view of Rotherham Minster from the Chapel of Our Lady and Rotherham Bridge – all Grade I Listed structures with the latter two also Scheduled Ancient Monuments.
Changes have been made to a third storey section of the building, which would have retail space at ground floor level, and while Historic England have said that does not fully address their initial observations about the scale of the development, they are content with the compromise.
Rotherham Council’s own planning officials are recommending the proposals, which would take up a site currently occupied by unused buildings, is approved.
The existing buildings are derelict and partially fire damaged and the site is within the town centre conservation area in Rotherham.
If approved, the new building would be built mainly in brick, with the ground floor set back from the pavement, with upper floors supported by columns.
Documents to be considered by councillors state: “As a highly visible site within the Rotherham Town Centre Conservation Area and its proximity to the listed buildings..... it is essential that development reflects existing character and quality of the wider townscape.
“There will be a need for sensitive layout, design, scale, height and materials to ensure it contributes positively to its location and does not have an adverse impact on heritage assets.”
A decision on the proposals will be made later.