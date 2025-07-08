Rotherham Hospice: Important facility receives first Outstanding rating from care watchdog

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:12 BST
Rotherham Hospice has received the highest rating possible in its latest quality inspection for the first time ever.

The Broom Road-based palliative care facility has been supporting people in Rotherham for decades.

And now, after committed work from staff and management alike, they have managed to achieve their first ever ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - the highest possible rating the public watchdog hands out.

Rotherham Hospice has celebrated receiving its first Outstanding rating from the CQC.placeholder image
Rotherham Hospice has celebrated receiving its first Outstanding rating from the CQC. | Rotherham Hospice

In their most recent inspection, they were celebrated for effective leadership and caring atmosphere in which staff and volunteers focus on patient needs and adapt their service as such.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive of the hospice, said: “To be rated as ‘Outstanding’ for the first time in our history is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire hospice family; staff, volunteers, and supporters.

“Achieving this during my first inspection as CEO fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who contributes to the hospice, from those who deliver care at the bedside to the supporters and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. This ‘Outstanding’ rating belongs to you all.

“It’s proof that our commitment to truly listening, empowering choice, and ensuring dignity in every moment is not just words on a page; it’s lived every single day because of your kindness, compassion, and unwavering support.”

