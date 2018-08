Have your say

A Rotherham driver 'could hardly walk' and 'fell over twice' when police stopped him on suspicion of drink driving.

The incident happened in the town today (Monday, August 6) after officers stopped the man's vehicle while on patrol.

He was subsequently asked to provide a breath test in custody which showed he was twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Police said it was no wonder he fell over twice adding a driving ban awaited him.