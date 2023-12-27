News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Rotherham crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with car on Boxing Day

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision with a car in Rotherham.

The crash happened at a notorious junctionThe crash happened at a notorious junction
The crash happened at a notorious junction

Officers were called to the junction of Pleasley Road and Main Street in Aughton at around 1pm on Boxing Day (December 26) to reports of a crash involving a white Kia and a motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The surrounding roads were closed until 2pm while officers responded to the crash.

There are often crashes at the busy junction.

Related topics:MotorcyclistRotherhamAughton