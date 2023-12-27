The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision with a car in Rotherham.

The crash happened at a notorious junction

Officers were called to the junction of Pleasley Road and Main Street in Aughton at around 1pm on Boxing Day (December 26) to reports of a crash involving a white Kia and a motorcycle.

A man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The surrounding roads were closed until 2pm while officers responded to the crash.