Rotherham child abuse survivor to publish book detailing her abuse at hands of gang ringleader

A brave South Yorkshire child abuse survivor will release a book detailing her decade-long abuse at the hands of a gang ringleader in the hope it will prevent others from becoming victims.

Sammy Woodhouse, who was groomed in Rotherham as a teenager by Arshid Hussain, will release Just A Child next month, in which she bravely describes the horrific abuse she suffered from the age of 14.

The whistleblower, who exposed the Rotherham abuse scandal by speaking to The Times newspaper in 2013, said she hoped the book would also educate people on child sexual exploitation.

Sammy, now 32, said: "If this book saves one child from becoming a victim it has been worth it. If it encourages one victim to come forward, it will have been worth it. If it educates someone on CSE and the effects it has, it will have been worth it."

A report by Professor Alexis Jay found that at least 1,400 children were abused in the town between 1997 and 2003 and the National Crime Agency which is investigating the scandal, said the figure had risen to around 1,510 at a press conference last month.

Sammy now gives public speeches to police officers, council staff, and other agencies to help prevent children from becoming victims and encourage survivors to turn their lives around.

She is also campaigning for Sammy's law, which calls for CSE victims to be pardoned for crimes committed under the grasp of groomers.